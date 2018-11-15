Boy, 11, reaches BMX world championships
Kent boy, 11, reaches BMX world championships

Reuben Smith, 11, has qualified for the BMX world championships next year in Belgium.

The young cyclist from Rochester is ranked 15 in England.

Reuben, who has Asperger's syndrome and ADHD, said: "Nobody's going to stop me."

