Kent boy, 11, reaches BMX world championships
Reuben Smith, 11, has qualified for the BMX world championships next year in Belgium.
The young cyclist from Rochester is ranked 15 in England.
Reuben, who has Asperger's syndrome and ADHD, said: "Nobody's going to stop me."
15 Nov 2018
