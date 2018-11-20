Video

Footage has emerged of the moment ram raiders ripped a cash machine from the front of a supermarket.

Sainsbury's Local in High Street, Headcorn was left with "significant damage" after the theft at 23:45 GMT on Monday.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said the store was "temporarily closed" and apologised for the "inconvenience".

Structural engineers have been called to assess the state of the building and the road has been closed.