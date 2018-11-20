Media player
Ram raiders rip cash machine from Headcorn Sainsbury's
Footage has emerged of the moment ram raiders ripped a cash machine from the front of a supermarket.
Sainsbury's Local in High Street, Headcorn was left with "significant damage" after the theft at 23:45 GMT on Monday.
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said the store was "temporarily closed" and apologised for the "inconvenience".
Structural engineers have been called to assess the state of the building and the road has been closed.
20 Nov 2018
