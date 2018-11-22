Young town planners
What if children planned out Margate?

Primary school children in Ramsgate have been asked for ideas to help plan their town.

It's part of a project run by the Turner Contemporary in Margate.

They were asked to turn their ideas into art, and they let their imaginations run wild.

