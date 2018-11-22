Another accident at notorious crossroads
People living near a notorious accident black spot in Horsmonden in Kent say it's only a matter of time before someone is killed, after another crash took place there.

It was the seventh accident in a matter of months.

Kent County Council says it has made improvements to the junction.

