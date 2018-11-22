Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seven suspected migrants rescued off Kent coast
Footage shows the moment 14 suspected migrants were rescued from a boat off the Kent coast - the second boat spotted in the area in a matter of hours.
The first boat with seven people on board was reported at about 01:30 GMT, the Home Office said.
The second boat was reported as being about two-and-a-half miles off the coast of Dover at about 08:25 GMT.
Dover Harbour Board and Border Force were sent to rescue the group.
22 Nov 2018
