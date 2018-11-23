Seven suspected migrants rescued

Media player
Dinghy with seven migrants aboard rescued off Kent coast
Kent Police received a report of a dinghy off the coast of Dover at 03:15 GMT on Thursday.
A Dover Harbour Board boat and a Border Force cutter were sent to rescue the seven suspected migrants on board the dinghy.
