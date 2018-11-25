Media player
Benny the beluga: Two months in the River Thames
It's exactly two months since Benny the beluga whale was first spotted in the River Thames.
Experts say Benny has been swimming off the town of Gravesend in Kent, appears to be thriving.
Crowds have regularly gathered to try to spot the whale.
