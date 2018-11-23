More migrants arrive in Dover

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More migrants have arrived in Dover by small boat
More migrants have arrived in Kent by boat from across the English Channel.
The latest group were brought ashore in Dover this morning.
So far this month 93 suspected illegal immigrants have been stopped making the hazardous crossing.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-46321955/more-migrants-have-arrived-in-dover-by-small-boatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window