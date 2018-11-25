Media player
Benny the beluga: Economic boost for Gravesend
Tourism bosses in Gravesend have said the town has benefited from having Benny the beluga swimming in the Thames nearby for the past two months.
Local businesses are selling whale merchandise and even a Benny Beer has been introduced.
The whale was first spotted in the waters off the Kent town on 25 September and has been sighted regularly since.
25 Nov 2018
