Man banned over "filthy" puppy farm

Video

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for his involvement in running a puppy farm from his partner's backyard.

RSPCA inspectors found 38 dogs and 18 cats in "filthy conditions" in makeshift pens at the house in Bexleyheath, south-east London.

One dog was found with such badly deformed legs it could not walk.

Glen Hayes, 53, of Beatty Avenue, Gillingham, was also banned from keeping animals for life and given 250 hours of unpaid work.