Migrant families rescued from Channel
Nine people, including four children, have been rescued from a dinghy in the English Channel early this morning.

The group, which include two families, claim to be from Iraq.

In the past three weeks 101 migrants claiming to be from Iran have made the crossing in small vessels.

  • 27 Nov 2018
