Migrant families rescued from Channel

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant families rescued from dinghy in English Channel
Nine people, including four children, have been rescued from a dinghy in the English Channel early this morning.
The group, which include two families, claim to be from Iraq.
In the past three weeks 101 migrants claiming to be from Iran have made the crossing in small vessels.
-
27 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-46362189/migrant-families-rescued-from-dinghy-in-english-channelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window