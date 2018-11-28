Tree protest takes to the branches
Protesters climb Tonbridge tree in bid to stop its felling

Protesters in Tonbridge have climbed a tree in a bid to save it from being chopped down.

The horse chestnut is due to be felled to make way for a new medical centre.

The developers say the tree is dying anyway, but a group of local people dispute the claim and want it to be saved.

