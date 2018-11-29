Film tackles male suicide
Male suicide: Filmmaker's documentary tackles issue

Ben Akers' childhood friend Steve, from Thanet, took his own life four years ago.

The tragedy inspired the filmmaker to explore the problem of suicide among young men.

Now Ben is raising funds to put the finishing touches to his documentary "Steve".

