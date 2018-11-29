Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Male suicide: Filmmaker's documentary tackles issue
Ben Akers' childhood friend Steve, from Thanet, took his own life four years ago.
The tragedy inspired the filmmaker to explore the problem of suicide among young men.
Now Ben is raising funds to put the finishing touches to his documentary "Steve".
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-46383987/male-suicide-filmmaker-s-documentary-tackles-issueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window