Pet dog inspired charity Christmas card

Video

A dog from Kent is featuring on a military charity's Christmas card this year.

Every year Help for Heroes produces a set of cards to raise money for veterans.

One of their cards this year will feature an image of a wire haired fox terrier called Becky, from Hythe.

Becky's owner Chris Farrell, a former Military Police Officer, entered the competition on a whim after thinking "how hard can it be to paint a hairy dog wearing a coat?"