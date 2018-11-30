Pet dog inspired charity Christmas card

Media player
Help for Heroes uses a dog from Hythe on Christmas cards
A dog from Kent is featuring on a military charity's Christmas card this year.
Every year Help for Heroes produces a set of cards to raise money for veterans.
One of their cards this year will feature an image of a wire haired fox terrier called Becky, from Hythe.
Becky's owner Chris Farrell, a former Military Police Officer, entered the competition on a whim after thinking "how hard can it be to paint a hairy dog wearing a coat?"
