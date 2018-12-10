Media player
Maidstone schoolgirls take to weightlifting
St Augustine School in Maidstone, Kent, has introduced weightlifting as an after-school club.
The sport is proving popular with pupils, both girls and boys.
They have benefited from training tips given by a Commonwealth Games medallist from Dartford.
10 Dec 2018
