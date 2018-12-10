Raising the bar for girls
Video

Maidstone schoolgirls take to weightlifting

St Augustine School in Maidstone, Kent, has introduced weightlifting as an after-school club.

The sport is proving popular with pupils, both girls and boys.

They have benefited from training tips given by a Commonwealth Games medallist from Dartford.

  • 10 Dec 2018
