Rochester family turn their Christmas window into an annual display
Every family has its Christmas traditions and the Kings are no different.
For the past two decades they paint the front window of their home in Rochester with a large festive scene.
It's become so elaborate, planning for the artwork begins in summer.
11 Dec 2018
