Six migrants rescued from a dinghy
Six migrants are rescued from a dinghy off Dover

A dinghy was spotted in shipping lanes off Dover at about 03:30 GMT with six people on board.

The five men and one woman said they were Iranian, the Home Office said.

They were rescued by a Border Force cutter and an RNLI lifeboat. Their boat appeared to be taking in water.

  • 11 Dec 2018