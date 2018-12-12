Media player
Video
More migrants have crossed the English Channel in a dinghy
A group of six migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel in a dinghy.
They were able to call for help at about 06:20 BST.
Fourteen people claiming to be Iranian arrived in two dinghies yesterday, with more than 120 people making similar crossings since the start of November.
