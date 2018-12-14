Arsonists destroy taxi at petrol station

Video

Two men have been jailed for setting fire to a taxi on a petrol station forecourt while the driver was still inside.

Warren Hearne, 36, of Dymchurch Road, Hythe, and Danny Frost, 27, of Hever Gardens in Ashford, pleaded guilty to arson when they appeared at Canterbury Crown Court.

The court was told the pair poured petrol into the car at the garage in Hythe, Kent, after a night out last December.

Hearne was sentenced to six years and four months in prison, while Frost was handed five years and seven months.