'I'm obsessed with pantomime'
Michael J Batchelor is an all year round professional pantomime dame.
He has spent 20 years performing in festive shows, at holiday camps and on ships, and he describes panto as "the love of my life."
The actor, from New Romney, Kent, is currently appearing as Widow Twankey at the Hawth Theatre in Crawley.
19 Dec 2018
