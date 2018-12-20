Family of missing woman still 'hopeful'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Family of missing Kent woman still 'hopeful'

The sister of a woman who has been missing for 16 years says she remains hopeful that she will return.

Rebecca Carr, from Rochester in Kent, was 22 when she went missing in nearby Gillingham.

Her sister Laura Simmonds said it was especially difficult at Christmas time, given that her family have never had "closure".

  • 20 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Husband's plea over wife missing a year