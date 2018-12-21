What a visit from Santa means
Video

Ellenor Hospice: Santa visits seriously ill children

Dozens of seriously ill children and their families have attended a Christmas party at Ellenor Hospice in Gravesend, Kent.

Cameron, 18, who has a rare muscle wasting condition, said: "It takes my mind off all the things I'm going through."

  • 21 Dec 2018
