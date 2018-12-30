Media player
The importance of food in the work of Charles Dickens
Food - or a shortage of it - were important themes in the novels of Charles Dickens.
The author wrote about hunger and poverty to illustrate the social reforms he wanted to achieve.
An exhibition at the Charles Dickens Museum in London explores this, along with the writer's own love of a good dinner.
30 Dec 2018
