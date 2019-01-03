Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Muscular dystrophy: 'Try a bit harder to walk, daddy'
A man with muscular dystrophy has called for more psychological support for both him and his family.
Andrew Robertson from Canterbury said the emotional challenges of living with the condition are as difficult as coping with the physical ones, not just for him, but for all his family.
He said his son, Tom, has started asking questions about his muscular dystrophy and why he can't just "try really hard" to walk.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-46751442/muscular-dystrophy-try-a-bit-harder-to-walk-daddyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window