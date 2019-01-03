'Try a bit harder to walk, daddy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Muscular dystrophy: 'Try a bit harder to walk, daddy'

A man with muscular dystrophy has called for more psychological support for both him and his family.

Andrew Robertson from Canterbury said the emotional challenges of living with the condition are as difficult as coping with the physical ones, not just for him, but for all his family.

He said his son, Tom, has started asking questions about his muscular dystrophy and why he can't just "try really hard" to walk.

  • 03 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Clinical trials for wasting disease