Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-JLS star in young farming campaign
A campaign to get more young people to consider farming as a career is being supported by a former pop star.
JB Gill, who used to be in the boy band JLS, has his own farm in Kent.
The campaign's organisers say more young people are needed to safeguard the future of the industry.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window