Ex-JLS star in young farming campaign

Former popstar wants more young farmers
A campaign to get more young people to consider farming as a career is being supported by a former pop star.

JB Gill, who used to be in the boy band JLS, has his own farm in Kent.

The campaign's organisers say more young people are needed to safeguard the future of the industry.

  • 03 Jan 2019
