Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No-deal Brexit: Lorries in congestion exercise from Manston airport
A convoy of lorries has taken to the roads of Kent to test the network's readiness to deal with the expected extra congestion caused in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Dozens of vehicles gathered at the disused Manston Airport in Thanet earlier, before being driven in convoys to Dover.
The exercise aims to assess the knock-on congestion effects, especially during rush hour, caused by the longer customs processing of lorries due to travel to Europe by ferry from the port.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-46782779/no-deal-brexit-lorries-in-congestion-exercise-from-manston-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window