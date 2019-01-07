Video

A convoy of lorries has taken to the roads of Kent to test the network's readiness to deal with the expected extra congestion caused in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Dozens of vehicles gathered at the disused Manston Airport in Thanet earlier, before being driven in convoys to Dover.

The exercise aims to assess the knock-on congestion effects, especially during rush hour, caused by the longer customs processing of lorries due to travel to Europe by ferry from the port.