CCTV 'shows car driven into busy Gravesend nightclub'
CCTV shows a Suzuki Vitara being into a busy nightclub in a "determined and indiscriminate" effort to kill, a court has heard.
Mohammed Abdul, from Deptford, south-east London, is on trial accused of attempted murder and causing GBH with intent after the attack in March.
He is accused of driving the car on to the crowded dancefloor at Blake's in Gravesend on 17 March, in an attack motivated by revenge and anger, the jury heard.
07 Jan 2019
