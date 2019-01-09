'It's been a dreadful time'

Video

Conservative politician Craig Mackinlay has spoken out after being cleared of falsifying election expenses.

The MP for South Thanet had denied making false declarations during his 2015 campaign, when he beat then-UKIP leader Nigel Farage to the seat.

Mr Mackinlay, 52, had been accused of failing to declare more than £60,000 spent on staffing, hotels and adverts.

Party activist Marion Little, 63, was given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of two charges.