Fruit farmers warn of Brexit risk
Brexit: How will it affect fruit farmers?

Half the fruit grown in the UK is produced in Kent, according to the British Growers Association.

With Brexit currently planned for less than three months away, farmers are raising concerns over possible labour shortages for this year's harvest.

  • 14 Jan 2019
