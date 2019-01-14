Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: How will it affect fruit farmers?
Half the fruit grown in the UK is produced in Kent, according to the British Growers Association.
With Brexit currently planned for less than three months away, farmers are raising concerns over possible labour shortages for this year's harvest.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window