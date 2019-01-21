Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ashford art project helps Syrian refugees settle in
Ashford in Kent was one of the first towns in the UK to respond to the government's call to take in refugees from the war in Syria.
More than 100 now live there, with that number expected to rise to 250 by next year.
An art project helped many refugees settle into their new homes, with firm friendships being forged as a result.
