From psychiatric nurse to plasterer

A woman who used to be a psychiatric nurse has set up a plastering business with her sister-in-law.
Ella Butt, from Ashford in Kent, and Kate Reading, a former veterinary practice manager from Broadstairs, trained as plasterers while on maternity leave.
Kate said: "We've been welcomed and we haven't been patronised at all."
23 Jan 2019
