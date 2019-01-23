From nursing to plastering
From psychiatric nurse to plasterer

A woman who used to be a psychiatric nurse has set up a plastering business with her sister-in-law.

Ella Butt, from Ashford in Kent, and Kate Reading, a former veterinary practice manager from Broadstairs, trained as plasterers while on maternity leave.

Kate said: "We've been welcomed and we haven't been patronised at all."

