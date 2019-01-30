Triplet calves born on Kent farm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Identical triplet calves born on Kent dairy farm

The chances of a cow having identical triplets are about 700,000 to one.

This is why Edith, Agnes and Margo are very special calves.

The sisters made their appearance on Hinxden Farm near Benenden at the weekend.

  • 30 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Cow triplets born at 700,000-1 odds