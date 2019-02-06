Media player
Video
Beauty therapist: 'I have saved these ladies' lives'
A beauty therapist has spotted cancerous moles on four of her clients after taking an online training course.
Erika Hodgkiss, who has a salon in Crockenhill, Kent, undertook the training organised by the cancer charity Skcin.
She said: "I wanted my knowledge to be a lot deeper about what I was seeing."
06 Feb 2019
