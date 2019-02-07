Attacked autistic boy 'let down' by police

Media player
Attacked autistic boy 'let down' by Kent Police
The parents of an autistic teenager who suffered a fractured neck during an assault say they've been "let down" by police.
Marshall Bourne, 17, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, is not allowed to give a formal statement until an officer with special educational needs training can help.
