Stolen Roxy returned home thanks to chip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stolen Kent dog returned home thanks to microchip

Roxy the mastiff was stolen when thieves broke into Dan Atabi's property by cutting through a gate in December.

A member of the public spotted a large stray dog roaming on Warden Beach on the Isle of Sheppey.

Now the dog and owner have been reunited thanks to Roxy's microchip.

  • 12 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Extreme adventurers adopt plucky dog