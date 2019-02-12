Children abusing parents 'on the rise'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Child-to-parent abuse is 'on the rise'

Charities are warning that a growing number of families are experiencing "child-to-parent violence".

One organisation in Brighton said the number of referrals it receives has been increasing by 10% each year.

Break4Change has supported around 600 families over the past decade.

  • 12 Feb 2019
Go to next video: A place for women and pets to flee abuse