Lulu the litter picking spaniel

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Volunteer litter picker Gary Langley has a canine helper
Litter picker Gary Langley has trained his spaniel Lulu to help keep his local park tidy.
The two-year-old "sprocker" spaniel helps collect bottles and drink cans in Tonbridge Park.
The pair have been recognised for their work with an award.
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-47234087/volunteer-litter-picker-gary-langley-has-a-canine-helperRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window