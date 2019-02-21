Ballet class with four sets of twins
Four sets of twins have all joined the ballet class at the Thanet Stage School in St Nicholas-at-Wade, Kent.

The twins, aged four to six, all love to dance.

The school's principal, Josephine Johnston, said: "I've been here 43 years and this is the first time I've seen more than one set of twins."

