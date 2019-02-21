Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Thanet ballet class with four sets of twins
Four sets of twins have all joined the ballet class at the Thanet Stage School in St Nicholas-at-Wade, Kent.
The twins, aged four to six, all love to dance.
The school's principal, Josephine Johnston, said: "I've been here 43 years and this is the first time I've seen more than one set of twins."
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-47312636/the-thanet-ballet-class-with-four-sets-of-twinsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window