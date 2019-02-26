Media player
Ashford woman puts up homeless man in her house
A Kent woman has invited a man who has been homeless for two years to live in her house.
Darren Handley had been sleeping on the streets of Ashford before Irina Zureiqi offered to put him up.
Mr Handley said: "I would have died out there."
26 Feb 2019
