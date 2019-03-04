Video

Two teenagers who had different education experiences have come together to debate the merits of grammar and comprehensive schools.

Delphie Jeer, 18, a sixth former at a Canterbury grammar school, and Sam Bennison, 18, a former comprehensive school pupil, both agreed changes were needed to the system.

They were taking part in the BBC's Crossing Divides project.

