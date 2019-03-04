Media player
Crossing Divides: Kent teens join grammar school debate
Two teenagers who had different education experiences have come together to debate the merits of grammar and comprehensive schools.
Delphie Jeer, 18, a sixth former at a Canterbury grammar school, and Sam Bennison, 18, a former comprehensive school pupil, both agreed changes were needed to the system.
They were taking part in the BBC's Crossing Divides project.
You can hear a longer version of their discussion on BBC Radio Kent on Wednesday 6 March at 19:30 BST.
04 Mar 2019
