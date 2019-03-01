Media player
'Anyone could easily have been killed'
Six cars were hit by bricks thrown from a bridge over a busy road on the same evening.
Two people were treated in hospital after the incident on the A2 in Kent near Faversham.
Police want to talk to youths who were spotted on the bridge.
01 Mar 2019
