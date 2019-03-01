Media player
Music therapy helps woman find voice again
This is the moment a woman who was barely able to speak after suffering stroke-like symptoms finds her voice again.
Amelia Hamilton suffered a hemiplegic migraine, which can induce weakness in the face and limbs, as well as speech and vision problems.
The primary school music teacher had previously worked with friend Grenville Hancox, using music as therapy for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients.
When Grenville visited Amelia in a Kent hospital, he decided to take his guitar, with "amazing" results.
01 Mar 2019
