'You become more than a carer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teenager Aspana has decided to become a carer

This teenager has decided on an unusual career path.

While many of her friends head for university, Aspana is working long hours as a carer for the elderly.

And it's not a choice she's regretting for one minute.

  • 06 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Why are there so few male carers?