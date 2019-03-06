'You become more than a carer'

Media player
Teenager Aspana has decided to become a carer
This teenager has decided on an unusual career path.
While many of her friends head for university, Aspana is working long hours as a carer for the elderly.
And it's not a choice she's regretting for one minute.
06 Mar 2019
