Ashford auctioneer: 'I can't imagine life without livestock'
Tom Hamplett has his dream job as a trainee livestock auctioneer.
The 25-year-old has been working at Ashford Market in Kent for a year.
He said: "I can't imagine my life without working with livestock."
08 Mar 2019
