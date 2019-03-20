Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coffee and cats at Tonbridge's new cafe
A cat cafe has opened in Tonbridge.
Paws Cat Cafe in Tonbridge is home to a group of rescue cats.
Many of the customers visit because they're unable to have pets of their own.
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window