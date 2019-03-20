Cat cafe opens in Tonbridge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coffee and cats at Tonbridge's new cafe

A cat cafe has opened in Tonbridge.

Paws Cat Cafe in Tonbridge is home to a group of rescue cats.

Many of the customers visit because they're unable to have pets of their own.

  • 20 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Mog On The Tyne': Geordie cat cafe