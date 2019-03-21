Amputee abused child learning to walk
Kent amputee child learning to walk with new prosthetics

A four-year-old boy who had both legs amputated as a baby is learning to walk with newly-fitted prosthetics.

Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill, in Kent, suffered physical abuse from his birth parents.

Jody Simpson, 24, and Tony Smith, 46, from Whitstable are serving 10 year prison sentences.

