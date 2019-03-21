Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent amputee child learning to walk with new prosthetics
A four-year-old boy who had both legs amputated as a baby is learning to walk with newly-fitted prosthetics.
Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill, in Kent, suffered physical abuse from his birth parents.
Jody Simpson, 24, and Tony Smith, 46, from Whitstable are serving 10 year prison sentences.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-47661487/kent-amputee-child-learning-to-walk-with-new-prostheticsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window