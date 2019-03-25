Media player
Kent shop worker fights off armed robber
An intruder with a gun was scared off by a shop worker who threw a tray of drinks at him.
The attempted robbery happened at a Mace convenience store in Aylesford, Kent.
The robber had demanded money and cigarettes before fleeing empty-handed.
25 Mar 2019
