Kent Police prepare for no-deal Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kent Police receive £4.3m to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

Kent Police has already been given £4.3m to prepare for Brexit.

In the event of a departure without a deal, more money and extra officers have been promised.

The money would be used to manage traffic passing through the county through Dover.

  • 26 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Brexit: Losing business 'a price worth paying'