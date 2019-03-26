Kent Police prepare for no-deal Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent Police receive £4.3m to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
Kent Police has already been given £4.3m to prepare for Brexit.
In the event of a departure without a deal, more money and extra officers have been promised.
The money would be used to manage traffic passing through the county through Dover.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-47714420/kent-police-receive-43m-to-prepare-for-a-no-deal-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window