Attack victim: 'I wouldn't wish this on anybody'

A man who had to have part of his skull removed after an unprovoked attack says he has endured a year of hell that he would not wish on anybody.

Joe Shaw, 25, suffered brain injuries when he was punched in the head in Ramsgate, Kent, last March.

Doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to save his life.

He now uses a wheelchair and communicates by spelling out words on a letter board.

His family and friends are fundraising to help with the cost of his rehabilitation.

