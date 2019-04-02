Media player
Mental health checks 'needed' for new mums
Two women from Kent are calling for more checks on the mental health of new mothers.
Lucy Howard, from Tunbridge Wells, and Tess Acheson, from Margate, both faced problems soon after giving birth.
They want all new mums to be given six-week mental health checks by the NHS.
02 Apr 2019
